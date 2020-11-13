Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections

Himachal Pradesh logged record 825 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday taking the state’s tally to 29,008, while the death toll mounted to 416 with eleven patients succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, record 286 were reported in Mandi, 210 in Shimla, 67 in Kangra, 60 in Bilaspur, 56 in Chamba, 50 in Kullu, 31 in Solan, 27 in Hamirpur, 17 in Una, 10 in Sirmaur, six in Kinnaur and five in Lahaul-Spiti.

Three fatalities were reported in Shimla, two in Kullu and one each in Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Lahaul-Spiti. State has 6,739 cases while recoveries reached 21,824 as 239 people cured on Friday.

Mandi remains the worst hit district with 4,594 cases and is followed by Shimla with 4,097 cases and Solan where 4,038 people have been detected positive till date.

Kangra has 3,805 cases, Sirmaur 2,422, Kullu 2,341, Una 1,775, Bilaspur 1,631, Chamba 1,548, Hamirpur 1,528, Kinnaur 616 and Lahaul-Spiti 613. Till date, 4.55 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.