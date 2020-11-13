Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections

Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections

Himachal Pradesh logged record 825 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday taking the state’s tally to 29,008, while the death toll mounted to 416 with eleven patients...

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh logged record 825 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday taking the state’s tally to 29,008, while the death toll mounted to 416 with eleven patients succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, record 286 were reported in Mandi, 210 in Shimla, 67 in Kangra, 60 in Bilaspur, 56 in Chamba, 50 in Kullu, 31 in Solan, 27 in Hamirpur, 17 in Una, 10 in Sirmaur, six in Kinnaur and five in Lahaul-Spiti.

Three fatalities were reported in Shimla, two in Kullu and one each in Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Lahaul-Spiti. State has 6,739 cases while recoveries reached 21,824 as 239 people cured on Friday.

Mandi remains the worst hit district with 4,594 cases and is followed by Shimla with 4,097 cases and Solan where 4,038 people have been detected positive till date.

Kangra has 3,805 cases, Sirmaur 2,422, Kullu 2,341, Una 1,775, Bilaspur 1,631, Chamba 1,548, Hamirpur 1,528, Kinnaur 616 and Lahaul-Spiti 613. Till date, 4.55 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Trump campaign’s law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.