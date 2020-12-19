Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Himachal logs 2 deaths, 156 new virus cases

Himachal logs 2 deaths, 156 new virus cases

Also, 363 more patients have been cured, taking the overall recoveries to 45,111. There are 5,765 active cases in the state.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

Two more patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll to 857, officials said.

One death each was reported in Kangra and Una district. The tally of positive cases has also reached 51,781 after the state reported 156 fresh infections.Also, 363 more patients have been cured, taking the overall recoveries to 45,111. There are 5,765 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases, 32 cases each were recorded in Mandi and Kangra district, 29 in Shimla, 22 in Sirmaur, 18 in Bilaspur, 17 in Chamba, five in Hamirpur and one in Kinnaur.

With 9,550 cases, Shimla is the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 9,006 people have tested positive till date. As many as 7,092 cases have been reported in Kangra, 6,006 in Solan, 4,205 in Kullu, 3,017 in Sirmaur; 2,667 in Bilaspur, 2,544 in Una, 2,647 in Chamba 2,592 in Hamirpur, 1,257 in Kinnaur and 1,198 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

So far, 6,62,155 tests have been conducted in Himachal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh

latest news

Emmanuel Macron ‘stable’ after Covid-19 infection: Presidency
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
J-K Cricket Association money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
by hindustantimes.com
Lewis Hamilton wins big at virtual FIA prizegiving
by Reuters
Brexit deal on a knife edge after day of high drama in talks
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.