Himachal logs 2 deaths, 156 new virus cases

Two more patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll to 857, officials said.

One death each was reported in Kangra and Una district. The tally of positive cases has also reached 51,781 after the state reported 156 fresh infections.Also, 363 more patients have been cured, taking the overall recoveries to 45,111. There are 5,765 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases, 32 cases each were recorded in Mandi and Kangra district, 29 in Shimla, 22 in Sirmaur, 18 in Bilaspur, 17 in Chamba, five in Hamirpur and one in Kinnaur.

With 9,550 cases, Shimla is the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 9,006 people have tested positive till date. As many as 7,092 cases have been reported in Kangra, 6,006 in Solan, 4,205 in Kullu, 3,017 in Sirmaur; 2,667 in Bilaspur, 2,544 in Una, 2,647 in Chamba 2,592 in Hamirpur, 1,257 in Kinnaur and 1,198 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

So far, 6,62,155 tests have been conducted in Himachal.