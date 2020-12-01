Sections
Himachal logs 21 Covid deaths, 709 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 709 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday taking the state’s tally to 41,227, while the death toll mounted to 656 as record 21 patients succumbing...

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Healthcare staff collecting swab samples from a resident in Himachal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 709 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday taking the state’s tally to 41,227, while the death toll mounted to 656 as record 21 patients succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 200 were reported in Shimla 159 in Kangra, 85 in Mandi, 75 in Solan, 56 in Kullu, 36 in Chamba, 33 in Bilaspur, 17 in Sirmaur, 16 in Una, 15 in Hamirpur, 12 in Lahaul-Spiti and five in Kinnaur.

Six patients died in Kangra, four in Mandi , three each in Shimla and Kullu, two in Solan and one each in Hamirpur and Chamba.

There are 8,218 active cases in the state whereas 32,309 people have recovered. As many as 759 recoveries were recorded on Tuesday.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 7,456 cases and is followed by Mandi where 6,697 people have tested positive till date. A total of 5.31 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

Kangra has 5,392 cases, Solan 5,060, Kullu 3,678, Sirmaur 2,641, Una 2,156, Bilaspur 2,108, Hamirpur 2,103, Chamba 2,000, Lahaul-Spiti 1,087 and Kinnaur 849.

