Home / Cities / Himachal logs 10 deaths, 515 fresh Covid-19 infections

Himachal logs 10 deaths, 515 fresh Covid-19 infections

There are 8,289 active cases in the state while 31,548 people have recovered till date.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

(Representative image)

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 515 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s tally to 40,518 while the death toll mounted to 635 as ten more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 183 were reported in Shimla, 98 in Kangra, 63 in Solan, 41 in Mandi, 39 in Bilaspur, 34 in Kullu, 26 in Una, 19 in Sirmaur and 12 in Chamba.

There are 8,289 active cases in the state while 31,548 people have recovered till date. As many as 855 recoveries were recorded on Monday. A total of 5,29,355 tests have been conducted in the state.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 7,256 cases and is followed by Mandi where 6,612 people have tested positive till date. Kangra has 5,233 cases, Solan 4,985, Kullu 3,622, Sirmaur 2,624, Una 2,140, Hamirpur 2,088, Bilaspur 2,075, Lahaul-Spiti 1,075 and Kinnaur 844.

