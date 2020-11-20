Himachal logs 6 deaths; 161 fresh Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 161 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s tally to 32,358, while the death toll mounted to 486 with six more patients succumbing to the virus.

Of the new cases, 37 were reported in Solan, 27 each in Kangra and Shimla, 26 in Kullu, 19 in Lahaul-Spiti, eight in Manid, six each in Bilaspur and Una and five in Sirmaur.

There are 6,592 active cases in the state while recoveries have reached 25,348.

Mandi is the worst-hit district with 5,117 cases while Shimla is in the second position where 5,030 people have been infected to date. Solan ranks third with 4,290 cases and is followed by Kangra (4,184), Kullu (2,805), Sirmaur (2,470), Bilaspur (1,708), Chamba (1,671), Hamirpur (1,630), Lahaul-Spiti (909) and Kinnaur (677).

MORE THAN 10K INFECTIONS IN 20 DAYS

The state has recorded a total of 10,299 cases in 20 days this month. This is higher than the September tally when the state recorded 8,938 cases in a month. In October, the state had recorded 7,083 cases.

New infections have seen a jump of 46% in November. There has also been a sharp rise in the fatalities this month with a total of 174 people losing their lives due to the virus. As many as 131 people had died in October and 145 in September.

KANGRA SP OFFICE SEALED

Meanwhile, the office of Kangra superintendent of police (SP) at Dharamshala has been closed for two days after 12 cops tested positive.

SP Vimukt Ranjan said that the office building was being sanitised and has been closed for 48 hours as per protocol.

It is worth mentioning that the office of Kangra deputy commissioner was sealed on Thursday after 15 employees tested positive.