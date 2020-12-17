Himachal logs 9 deaths, 153 fresh virus infections

Nine more people died due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the death toll to 845, officials said.

Four deaths were reported in Shimla district, two in Kinnaur and one each in Kangra, Hamirpur and Chamba.

The tally of positive cases also reached 50,833 after 153 fresh infections were registered. Also, 416 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 43,993. There are 5,946 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases, 51 were reported in Mandi district, 28 in Solan, 23 in Kangra, 22 in Shimla, 13 in Kullu, 10 in Hamirpur, four in Sirmaur and two cases in Chamba district.

With 9,390 cases, Shimla is the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 8,728 people have tested positive till date. As many as 6,941 cases have been reported in Kangra, 5,943 in Solan, 4,172 in Kullu, 2,970 in Sirmaur; 2,627 in Bilaspur, 2,516 in Una, 2,578 in Chamba 2,559 in Hamirpur, 1,220 in Kinnaur and 1,189 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

About 6,44,181 have been tested in Himachal till date.