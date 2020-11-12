Sections
Himachal logs record 765 fresh Covid cases, six deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded record 765 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 28,183. This is the highest single day spike in the state since the...

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh recorded record 765 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 28,183.

This is the highest single day spike in the state since the virus outbreak on March 20.

Death toll mounted to 405 with six more patients succumbing to the virus.

Of the new cases, 162 were reported in Shimla, 114 in Mandi, 113 in Kullu, 103 in Kangra, 63 in Kinnaur, 49 in Solan, 36 in Bilaspur, 31 in Chamba, 28 in Lahaul-Spiti, 25 in Hamirpur, 22 in Una, and 19 in Sirmaur.

Three fatalities occurred in Shimla, two in Mandi and one patient died in Hamirpur. State has 6,165 active cases and recoveries have reached 21,585 with 199 people having cured today.

Mandi is the worst hit district with 4,308 cases and is followed by Solan with 4,007 cases, Shimla 3,887, Kangra 3,738, Sirmaur 2,412, Kullu 2,291, Una 1,758, Bilaspur 1,571, Hamirpur 1,501, Chamba 1,492, Kinnaur 610, and Lahaul-Spiti 608 cases.

