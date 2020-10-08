Himachal logs seven deaths, 213 fresh Covid-19 infections

Himachal Pradesh recorded 213 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the state tally to 16,778.

The death toll has also mounted to 233 as seven more patients succumbed to the disease.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported in Mandi, 37 in Shimla, 25 in Sirmaur, 21 in Solan, 18 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kangra, 12 in Kullu, 11 in Chamba, eight in Hamirpur, five in Una, four in Lahaul-Spiti and one in Kinnaur.

Five fatalities were recorded in Shimla and one each in Kullu and Kangra.

RECOVERY RATE CROSSES 80%

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state was above 81%. A total of 259 people were discharged today taking the tally of cured people to 13,583.

The case fatality ration is 1.4%. The confirmation rate was 2,300 cases per 10 lakh people. The state has conducted 3,16,865 tests — over 43,000 tests per million population. The new cases have grown at a rate of 1.5% in past one week.

Solan is the worst hit district with 3,265 cases, followed by Kangra where 2,529 people have been infected. Mandi has 2,000 cases, Sirmaur 1,952, Shimla 1,553, Una 1,391, Hamirpur 993, Bilaspur 962, Chamba 943, Kullu 803, Kinnaur 207 and Lahaul-Spiti 180.