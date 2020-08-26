Himachal logs two deaths, 167 fresh Covid-19 infections

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 167 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 5,321, officials said.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported in Sirmaur, 29 in Solan, 16 in Bilaspur, 15 in Shimla, 13 in Chamba, 12 each in Kullu and Una, 11 in Kangra and one in Kinnaur.

The death toll in Himachal reached 30 as two more patients succumbed to the contagion.

A 45-year-old woman died at RPGMC, Tanda in Kangra district. Chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said the woman, who hailed from Palampur, was undergoing treatment for post surgical complication since August. “She tested positive for Covid-19 last Sunday and breathed her last on Wednesday morning,” he said.

A 60-year-old man from Chamba town has also died due to Covid-19 in Amritsar. He was admitted at Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College on August 24. He was later shifted to Amritsar by family members.

Active cases in the state stand at 1,428 and 3,810 people have recovered so far. The total number of tests conducted in the state are 2, 03,825.

TWO DOCTORS INFECTED IN KANGRA

In Kangra, two doctors have tested positive at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda. Six doctors have caught infection at RPGMC in three days. The medical college authorities have urged the regional and zonal hospitals not to refer patients to RPGMC at least for three-four days. Among other patients, two have no travel history. Three of a family have also tested positive.

Among 58 people found infected in Sirmaur, maximum are from Paonta Sahib and Nahan. With this, the district’s tally of Covid-19 cases reached 700-mark on Wednesday. With 29 cases Solan’s tally has now reached 1,312.

Of the 15 people found infected in Shimla district, eight are from capital city, six are primary contacts of Covid patients and two cases were detected in flu OPD. In Rohru, three people tested positive for the virus.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 1,312 infections followed by Kangra at 728 and Sirmaur at 717. Hamirpur has 468 cases, Una (405), Mandi (391), Chamba (374), Shimla (287), Bilaspur (285), Kullu (270), Kinnaur (76) and Lahaul-Spiti (7).