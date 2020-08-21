Himachal logs two fatalities, 79 new Covid-19 cases

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 4,617 on Friday after 79 more people were found infected with the virus.

Of the new cases, 16 were reported in Chamba, 13 in Sirmaur, 12 in Kangra, 10 in Bilaspur, eight each in Mandi and Una, seven in Shimla, four in Solan and one in Kullu. Active cases in the state stand at 1,413 and 3,132 people have recovered.

Among the 16 people found positive in Chamba, five are from Pukhri area, five from Bagdhar and three from Goli. In Mandi, four people tested positive in Sundernagar sub-division, two in Mandi town and one in Baldwara tehsil.

In Kangra, four members of a family were among the 10 people who have contracted the disease.

Chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said a 40-year-old man from Nagrota Bagwan area, his wife aged 27 and two kids aged nine and four have been found infected.

A 36-year-old army jawan has tested positive at Sashastra Seem Bal (SSB) Centre, Sapri in Jawalamukhi. The jawan, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir has a travel history to Uttar Pradesh.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 1101 infections followed by Kangra with 651 cases and Sirmaur 574 cases. Mandi has 379 cases, Una (357), Chamba (328), Shimla (260), Kullu (245), Kinnaur (69) and Lahaul-Spiti (6).

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 23

Two more people succumbed to the disease in Chamba district on Friday. With this, the death toll in the state has risen to 23. Chamba CMO Dr Rajesh Guleri said a 58-year-old woman from Saher Chini village near Chamba town, who was suffering from severe acute respiratory infections and other comorbid conditions was admitted at Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College on Thursday. She tested positive on Friday and was being shifted to Dedicated Covid Hospital, Dharamshala for further treatment, but died on the way.

Another patient, a 84-year-old man with multiple comorbidities, died at his home at Bagdhar village early morning. Later, his sample tested positive for the virus.

Himachal has recorded six deaths in last three days—three in Chamba and two in Kangra and one in Solan.