Himachal mulls opening temples with new SoPs

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the Himachal Pradesh government is preparing new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to reopen temples in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CM was addressing deputy commissioners (DCs) and police chiefs of 12 districts through video conferencing from Shimla. He directed the DCs to simplify process of entry to the state but also continue with the mandatory e-pass.

He said the government was ensuring that the development in the state does not get affected due to the pandemic. The CM said the life of virus during the rainy season as per medical experts is longer, thus, greater caution must be adopted to check its spread. He said effective steps must also be taken to keep a check on infection amongst the corona warriors including doctors, paramedical staff, police and sanitary workers.

The chief minister said asymptomatic patients should be kept in home isolation and health workers should regularly visit such patients for their medical check up. He said better quarantine facility must also be provided for doctors and other paramedical staff. “Industrial units must be asked to create their own quarantine facilities with a minimum 10% total strength of their employees. Small industrial units must be encouraged to create such facilities by pooling,” the CM directed the officials.

He said till date 2,14,182 people have been tested for the virus, out of which 6,116 were found infected. “Cases per lakh in Himachal Pradesh were 87.3% as compared to national average of 267.7 cases per lakh. Death rate in Himachal is 0.58% per hundred cases which was quite low as compared to national average of 1.7% per hundred cases,” the CM said.

He said the Centre has provided 500 ventilators, 1.60 lakh PPE kits and over 3 lakh N-95 masks to the state for effectively fighting Covid-19. “The movement of people accompanying patients and students/candidates, who need to move in and out of the state due to competitive examinations, may be facilitated by waiving off the condition of quarantine, if they exit or re-enter the state or vice versa within a period of 72 hours,” he said.