Himachal Police orders after video of cop beating man in Atal Tunnel goes viral

A video clip showing a man being thrashed by cops in Rohtang’s Atal Tunnel has gone viral on social media, prompting the Himachal Pradesh Police to initiate a probe.

In the 1.8-minute-long video, the man is seen bent over with his arms looped behind the legs to hold his ears. He is kicked in the face and slapped by the personnel.

The incident took place on Saturday, the police said.

“Prima facie, one police constable, and some BRO personnel were involved in this incident,” said Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.

The Atal Tunnel has been witnessing a heavy tourist influx after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it in October last year. However, hooliganism and the unruly behaviour of tourists are leading to law-and-order problems, particularly for tribal commuters who travel between Manali and Keylong on a daily basis.

A group of unruly tourists, in an inebriated condition, created a chaotic situation inside the tunnel while the cops on duty were busy rescuing the tourists who were stranded beyond the north portal of the tunnel after vehicles got struck on snow-laden roads. “

“Numerous incidents of tourists dancing with loud music inside the tunnel have been reported to the police, also they don’t keep a check on the speed limits,” said a police official.

Five occupants in the vehicle from Haryana were drunk and consuming hookah and danced inside the tunnel with loud music. The occupants consumed hookah and had parked the vehicle in the middle of the road which led to a traffic jam.

An average of about 1,700 vehicles enters the tunnel from the south portal and approximately 1,600 exits from the south portal on a daily basis.