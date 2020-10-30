Sections
Himachal police urge people to report cybercrimes on available platforms

Cybercrimes in the state are primarily occurring against women, said police.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh saw 78 cybercrime cases last year. (Representational photo)

In order to curb increasing cybercrimes in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Police has appealed to the people, especially women, to report such incidents freely on the various available platforms, including Himachal cyber helpline, WhatsApp number 9805953670, toll-free number 155260, landline number 0177-2620331 and email id cybercrcell-hp@nic.in.

SP (cybercrime) Sandeep Dhawal said that as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data of the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, the total cyber crime cases registered in India were 21,796, 27,248 and 44,546 respectively. Out of these, cybercrimes against women were 4,242 in the year 2017, 6,030 in 2018 and 8,347 cases in 2019. The year-wise percentage of such crimes against women comes out to 19%, 22% and 19% respectively.

He said that the total number of cybercrime cases in Himachal during the above comparative years were 56, 69 and 78 respectively, while those against women were 30 in the year 2017, 52 in 2018 and 47 in 2019.

“The year-wise percentage comes out to be 53%, 75% and 60%, respectively. This shows that cybercrimes in the state are primarily occurring against women,” said the SP.

