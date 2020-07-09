Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services preliminary exam date postponed to September 13

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) preliminary test is an objective type examination having questions of aptitude and general studies, with each subject carrying 100 marks. (HT file photo)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has put off the tentative date of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2019, to September 13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the tentative date of the HPAS exam was fixed for September 6.

In a notification, the HPPSC said that the preliminary examination will be conducted on September 13 subject to the availability of venues and conducive conditions in view of the pandemic.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to take place on April 26 but was put off due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The HPAS preliminary exam is an objective type examination having questions of aptitude and general studies, with each subject carrying 100 marks.