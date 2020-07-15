Himachal Pradesh amends order, medical colleges will remain closed for final year MBBS students till further notice

Wednesday’s orders said that medical training institutions across the state will also remain closed. (HT file photo)

Shimla: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday reviewed its earlier order and decided that medical colleges in the state will remain closed for final year MBBS students till further notice.

The state executive committee, under the Disaster Management Act, amended its July 2 order that had said that the colleges will open for final year MBBS students from July 15.

Wednesday’s orders said that medical training institutions across the state will also remain closed.

NO INTER-STATE BUSES FOR NOW

A state government spokesperson said that inter-state movement of public transport or buses will remain prohibited. However, taxis can ply after registering on the Covid-19 e-pass software. Taxi drivers coming into the state for dropping passengers may be exempted from quarantine if they return within 24 hours of entry.

NO QUARANTINE IF RETURN WITHIN 72 HOURS

Students and parents accompanying them in and out of the state for competitive exams will not need to be quarantined if they exit or re-enter the state or vice-versa within 72 hours.

The spokesperson said that any person having tested negative for Covid-19 through RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test by an Indian Council of Medical Research accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry may also be exempted from the requirement of quarantine.

However, he/she will have to take adequate measures such as wear a mask and ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.