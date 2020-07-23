Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests negative for Covid-19 but in home quarantine

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests negative for Covid-19 but in home quarantine

The chief minister will remain in home quarantine for a week as deputy secretary in CMO has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was to address the media in Shimla on Wednesday evening but cancelled the briefing along with other engagements. (HT file photo)

Shimla: A day after he went into home quarantine, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his wife Sadhna tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“The chief minister and his wife have tested negative for Covid-19,” said Dr Janakraj Pakhretia, the medical superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

Though Thakur will remain in home quarantine for a week, he will continue to work from his official residence, Oak Over. He took the decision according to protocol after a deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office (CMO) tested positive.

The CM was to address the media in Shimla on Wednesday evening but cancelled the briefing along with other engagements. “I will follow the protocol and am going into self-quarantine,” he said before leaving the secretariat for his residence soon after.



The authorities swung into action and collected his samples besides those of his primary contacts.

The deputy secretary is believed to have contracted the virus after coming in contact with a BJP leader from Mandi who tested positive.

“After the deputy secretary tested positive, nine of his primary contacts were tested. Others who met him are also advised to home quarantine themselves,” additional chief secretary, health, RD Dhiman said in a statement.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri was among leaders who called up the chief minister to enquire after his health.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fasting diet, hormone therapy may help cure breast cancer: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:10 IST
Bodyguard of additional district judge commits suicide at Khagaria police lines in Bihar
Jul 23, 2020 15:09 IST
Swara says Kangana must seek justice for Sushant, not deride everyone else
Jul 23, 2020 15:09 IST
This is how a hungry baby rhino lets his keeper know he needs food. Watch
Jul 23, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.