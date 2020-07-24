Himachal Pradesh government bans transfers amid Covid-19 pandemic

The ban has been imposed with clear stipulation that no transfer or adjustments will be ordered by any department, board, corporation or university. (Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)

Shimla: Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a ban on transfers.

A state government spokesperson said that the ban has been imposed with clear stipulation that no transfer or adjustments will be ordered by any department, board, corporation or university.

During the ban period, a transfer can be allowed in the rarest of the rare cases that too on medical grounds or due to administrative exigencies with the approval of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur through the minister concerned in accordance with the comprehensive guiding principles.

He said that the decision has been taken by the state government as a precautionary and preventive measure.

The state government has appealed people to unnecessarily avoid visiting the HP secretariat and government offices and to provide their support in containing the spread of coronavirus by maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.