Himachal Pradesh govt modifies guidelines for schools after social distancing rule broken on Day 1 of reopening

The educational institutions reopened on Monday with students of Classes 9 to 12 coming to school with written consent of parents to seek guidance. While most schools opened without students, at some places a large number of students gathered at the institutions and even classes were held, forcing the authorities to revise the guidelines. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday modifies guidelines for educational institutions after social distancing rules were broken in some schools on the day they reopened after six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the new guidelines, not more than five students of any class should be called for guidance. The heads of the institutions have been asked to ensure that mechanisms should be developed by the educational institution concerned, to maintain social distancing and to avoid any gathering.

The campus will be sanitised after school hours daily and all precautions for cleanliness and hygiene are to be taken. At the entry gate of educational institutions, provision shall be made for washing or sanitising hands.

Signages and posters shall be displayed at schools to raise awareness about prevention of Covid-19 and parents will be asked their wards come to school with masks.