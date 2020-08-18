Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 14 IAS officers

The transfer orders were issued on Monday evening. (HT file photo)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred 14 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers.

A notification issued on Monday evening said that special secretary, excise and taxation, Dorje Cherring Negi has been transferred to the post of settlement officer, Shimla division.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC)-cum-project director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Kangra, Raghav Sharma has been posted as the managing director, HP Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, Kangra, at Dharamshala.

Arindam Chaudhary will now be the special secretary, excise and taxation and PWD, Shimla. He will also be holding additional charge of the post of managing director, HP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd, Shimla.

Director, elementary education, Rohit Jamwal has been transferred to the post of director, town and country planning, Shimla.

Anurag Chander will be ADC-cum-project director, DRDA, Solan, while Amit Kumar goes as ADC-cum-project director, DRDA, Una, and Jatin Lal as ADC-cum-project director, DRDA, Mandi, Rahul Kumar as ADC-cum-project director, DRDA, Kangra, Torul S Raveesh as additional controller of stores, industrial department, Shimla.

Abhishek Verma is the new sub divisional officer (SDO), civil, Kangra, Manesh Kumar is SDO, civil, Amb in Una, Ajay Kumar Yadav SDO, civil, Kullu, Saurabh Jassal SDO, civil, Dalhousie, and Mahendra Pal Gurjar SDO, civil, Nalagarh.