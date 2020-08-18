Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 14 IAS officers

Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 14 IAS officers

Arindam Chaudhary replaces Dorje Cherring Negi as special secretary, excise and taxation, Shimla

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The transfer orders were issued on Monday evening. (HT file photo)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred 14 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers.

A notification issued on Monday evening said that special secretary, excise and taxation, Dorje Cherring Negi has been transferred to the post of settlement officer, Shimla division.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC)-cum-project director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Kangra, Raghav Sharma has been posted as the managing director, HP Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, Kangra, at Dharamshala.

Arindam Chaudhary will now be the special secretary, excise and taxation and PWD, Shimla. He will also be holding additional charge of the post of managing director, HP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd, Shimla.



Director, elementary education, Rohit Jamwal has been transferred to the post of director, town and country planning, Shimla.

Anurag Chander will be ADC-cum-project director, DRDA, Solan, while Amit Kumar goes as ADC-cum-project director, DRDA, Una, and Jatin Lal as ADC-cum-project director, DRDA, Mandi, Rahul Kumar as ADC-cum-project director, DRDA, Kangra, Torul S Raveesh as additional controller of stores, industrial department, Shimla.

Abhishek Verma is the new sub divisional officer (SDO), civil, Kangra, Manesh Kumar is SDO, civil, Amb in Una, Ajay Kumar Yadav SDO, civil, Kullu, Saurabh Jassal SDO, civil, Dalhousie, and Mahendra Pal Gurjar SDO, civil, Nalagarh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED records Sushant Singh father’s statement
Aug 18, 2020 13:52 IST
Deer stuck inside drainage pipe rescued, incredible video captured
Aug 18, 2020 13:45 IST
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
Aug 18, 2020 13:52 IST
Ex-bank manager held in Rs 97 lakh scam
Aug 18, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.