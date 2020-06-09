Sections
Himachal Pradesh Police headquarters sealed, DGP Sanjay Kundu in self-quarantine

Swab samples of 20 police personnel taken after visitor from Delhi, who was at the headquarters on June 1 to felicitate new DGP, tests positive for Covid-19, dies

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Nearly 200 police personnel work at the police headquarters in Shimla that also houses the offices of the additional director general, law and order; additional DGP and IG, armed police and training; IG, headquarters, SP, cyber crime, and SP, law and order.        (Deepak Sansta /HT )

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh police headquarters in Shimla has been sealed for 48 hours from Tuesday after a visitor who called on director general of police Sanjay Kundu a week ago tested positive for Covid-19 and died.

Kundu is in home quarantine and his samples have been sent for testing.

The man had visited Kundu in office on June 1 to felicitate him after he took charge as the state DGP following the retirement of Sita Ram Mardi.

“The person tested positive for coronavirus infection in Delhi and passed away on June 9,” police spokesman and superintendent of police Kushal Sharma said in a release.



Director general of police Sanjay Kundu is in home quarantine and his samples have been sent for testing. ( HT PHOTO  )

The police department is following the protocol issued by the Union health ministry and sealing the areas he visited.

All officers who had come in contact with the infected person are being medically examined and have gone into self-quarantine. A team of doctors was at the police headquarters on Tuesday morning to take swab samples of 20 police personnel.

“All those who have been examined will remain in self-quarantine till their medical reports come,” Sharma said.

Nearly 200 police personnel work at the headquarters that also houses the offices of the additional director general, law and order; additional DGP and IG, armed police and training; IG, headquarters, SP, cyber crime, and SP, law and order.

