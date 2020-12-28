Sections
Himachal Pradesh: Shimla receives first snow of the season, more expected

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 09:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Shimla/Dharamshala

Representational photo. (HT Archive)

Much to the delight of tourists, Shimla received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday night ahead of the New Year bringing cheer to residents and hoteliers.

The MeT Centre Shimla has forecast rain and snow on Monday.

“Light snowfall is very likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and hither reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Mandi,” said Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh.

As per the latest weather updates, 6-7 inches of snow has been recorded in Kharapathar, Sungri and Khadrala. Kufri and Khidki experienced 4 inches of snow each, and Narkanda 2 inches. Rohru also received 1-2 inches of snow.



Also Read: Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning

Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said that roads in upper areas of the districts including Kharapathar, Narkanda, Fagu, Khidki and Chambi were blocked due to snowfall.

“Roads in the Dhalli, Mashobra, Sanjauli, Lakkar Bazar, Navbahar and Chhota Shimla suburbs of Shimla town are slippery. People should plan their visit accordingly,” he said.

Around a dozen roads in Chopal sub-division have also been blocked.

Meanwhile, the plains experienced light to moderate rainfall along with strong winds, intensifying the chill.

In Chamba, Dalhousie and the upper reaches, including Bharmaur and Pangi, also experienced snowfall.

The MeT office has predicted clear weather on Tuesday but warned of thick ground frost and intense cold wave in the lower hills from December 29 to 31, causing damage to crops.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the area with a minimum temperature of -11.6°C while Kalpa and Mandi recorded a low of -3.4°C and -2°C followed by Bhuntar at -1.6°C, Sundernagar at -1.2°C, Manali at -0.6°C, Solan at -0.5°C, Dharamsala and Palampur at 2.5°C, Dalhousie at 2.9°C, Una at 3.0°C and Shimla at 4.7°C, two to eight degrees below normal.

