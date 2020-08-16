Sections
Himachal Pradesh to run vistadome buses inside Rohtang tunnel for tourists

Vistadome buses will have a glass rooftop for a panoramic view through the hilly region and will ply through the 8.8-km tunnel, named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 14:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The 8.8-km tunnel, built at a height of 3,000 metres above sea level, connects Manali and Leh. Once ready, it will give a fillip to tourism in the region. (HT file photo)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will run vistadome buses inside Rohtang tunnel when it is inaugurated next month. The tunnel has been named Atal Tunnel in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Announcing this at the Independence Day function in Kullu, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “Rohtang tunnel was Vajpayee’s vision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation in September.”

He said Vajpayee had announced the project on June 3, 2000, and considered Himachal Pradesh, particularly Kullu-Manali, his second home.

Vistadome buses will have a glass rooftop for a panoramic view through the hilly region and will ply through the 8.8-km tunnel, built at a height of 3,000 metres above sea level between Manali and Leh.



The ₹32,000-crore tunnel will shorten the 474-km distance between Manali and Leh by 46km, which means the eight-hour journey will be cut by two-and-a-half hours.

