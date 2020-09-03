Himachal Pradesh University to conduct BTech exams from September 21

Sections
Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh University will be conducting Bachelor of Technology (BTech) second, fourth, sixth and eighth semester examinations from September 21 onwards amid the Covid-19 pandemic, university officials said on Thursday.

The fourth and eighth semester examinations are scheduled to take place from September 21 and September 30 respectively till October 3 while second and sixth semester exams are scheduled to take place from September 22 till October 5. However, students, college directors and principals are directed to stay updated for any changes in datesheets, if any, uploaded on the university website.

The university has directed all directors/principals to hold the examinations while strictly adhering to the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the ministry of human resource development.

Controller of examination JS Negi said all directors/principals of the colleges concerned are requested to ensure that keeping in view the pandemic, sufficient seating capacity is available to adjust the students on a particular day in accordance with the guidelines.



“In case, the seating capacity is exceeding to their strength on a particular day, the same may be intimated to the university immediately before the commencement of examinations,” he added.

The datesheets are subject to guidelines/instructions issued by the Centre/state government and other regulatory bodies in view of the pandemic.

