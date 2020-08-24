Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal Pradesh University to conduct postgraduate exams from September 15 onwards

Himachal Pradesh University to conduct postgraduate exams from September 15 onwards

The examinations were scheduled to take place earlier this year but were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh University will be conducting regular and re-appear postgraduate (PG) examinations for various courses from September 15 onwards, officials said.

The examinations were scheduled to take place earlier this year but were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Controller of examination JS Negi said the examinations will be conducted as per University Grants Commission guidelines and state government orders. A notification for the schedule of these examinations will be released soon, he added.

As many as 60,000 students throughout the state are expected to appear in these examinations and around 43 centres will be established in the state.



Meanwhile Students Federation of India (SFI) has demanded the university authorities to sanitise university hostels and immediately open them for students during these exams. The SFI has also submitted their demand letter to chief warden of the university regarding it.

The SFI claimed that if hostels will not be opened then students from outside Shimla might face accommodation issues which will also increase financial burden on them. Opening hostels will be a huge relief to students especially students from Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and remote areas of the state, the student party said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand BJP re-inducts MLA who was expelled after gun-toting dance video
Aug 24, 2020 17:53 IST
Current claims over Covishield false: SII
Aug 24, 2020 17:51 IST
IPL 2020 | ‘Always played thinking I am the captain’
Aug 24, 2020 17:51 IST
Thieves steal jewellery, cash, car worth Rs 4,15,000 from house in Ambegaon Budrukh, Pune
Aug 24, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.