Himachal Pradesh University withdraws tentative undergraduate date sheet

The Himachal Pradesh University withdrew the tentative date sheet for the second semester of bachelor of art, bachelor of science and bachelor of commerce, fourth semester (reappear) and the new batch of the sixth semester on Saturday.

The decision was taken after receiving directions of the state government amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The official notification issued by university administration says that examinations of undergraduate (UG) courses are likely to be held in the last week of July or first week of August and a new date sheet for all UG classes will be issued in due course.

HPU has also extended last date of submitting entrance-based and merit-based postgraduate (PG) admission forms for the session 2020-21 till July 18.