Himachal Public Service Commission changes four centres for HPAS exam

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has changed four examination centres, including three in Shimla and one in Hamirpur, for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2019 due to some administrative reasons, officials said.

The examination is scheduled to be held on September 13.

Candidates who were to appear for the examination at Shimla College of Education, Sheetal Kunj Kamla Nagar in Sanjauli, will now take the exam in Rajkiya Kanya MahaVidyalaya, Long Wood, Shimla Centre-II and Rajeev Gandhi Government Degree College Kotshera, Shimla. Those who were to appear in Centre of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli, Shimla (Centre-I) will now take the exam in Modern College of Education, Near Halipad, Annadale, Shimla. Those who had to take the exam at Centre of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli, Shimla (Centre-II) will appear in HP College of Education, Mauja Majeth, Airport Road, Totu. The centre at Hamirpur Public School, Ward No 10, Ramnagar, Hamirpur has been changed to Gautam College of Pharmacy, (new block) Ward No 10 Near Bus Stand, Hamirpur.

HPPSC joint secretary Ekta Kapta said candidates are advised to download their revised admit card and appear in the said examination at the new centre. He said SMS and e-mail has been already sent to all candidates on their registered mobile number/email ID.