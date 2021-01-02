Sections
Himachal receives first snowfall of New Year

A yellow warning for heavy snowfall on January 5 has also been issued for higher, middle and lower hills of the state.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Tourists take a stroll at The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday.   (Deepak Sansta)

Himachal Pradesh received New Year’s first snowfall as its higher reaches donned white mantle on Saturday. Rainfall was also witnessed in middle and lower hills of the state.

Light snowfall occurred in Lahaul-Spiti and higher reaches of Kullu district, including Solang, while light showers were witnessed in Shimla, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Dalhousie, Bilaspur and Kasauli. However, no appreciable changes were witnessed in the minimum and maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours.

The state meteorological department has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the lower hills and plains for January 3 and 4. A yellow warning for heavy snowfall on January 5 has also been issued for higher, middle and lower hills of the state.

Meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said snowfall and rainfall will continue throughout the state till January 5. The weather will remain dry throughout the state on January 6 and 7 while snowfall and rainfall will be witnessed on January 8.



Minimum temperature in Shimla on Saturday was 5.1°C while prominent tourist destinations including Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minus 1.4°C, 3.2°C, 4.1°C and 2.6°C minimum temperatures respectively.

Una recorded minimum temperature of 2.5°C, while it was 2.2°C in Solan, 5°C in Bilaspur, 4.4°C in Hamirpur, 7.1°C in Nahan, 2°C in Mandi and minus 0.8°C in Kalpa.

Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7.3°C minimum temperature.

