Himachal records 102 Covid cases

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh recorded 102 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the state’s case tally to 55,910, while the death toll mounted to 938 after four more patients died of the virus.

Of the new cases, 29 were reported in Kangra, 17 in Shimla, 14 each in Chamba and Solan, 12 in Mandi, four in Una, three in Kullu, two each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, and one in Kinnaur.

Active cases have come down to 1,437 while recoveries rose to 53,487 after 307 more people were cured of the disease. The recovery rate is at 95.6%.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,165 cases, followed by Mandi where 9,759 people have been detected positive, Kangra has 7,879 cases, Solan 6,526, Kullu 4,376, Sirmaur 3,213, Chamba 2,887, Bilaspur 2,879, Hamirpur 2,873, Una 2,778, Kinnaur 1,328, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,247.

To date, a total of 8,09,088 tests have been conducted in Himachal. The state has a case fatality ratio of 1.7% while the new cases have grown by 0.3% in the last one week.

