Himachal records two more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 5

A 72-year-old woman died at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday night, while another woman who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (LBSGMC), Nerchowk died on Monday afternoon.

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Two women Covid-19 patients both suffering from chronic kidney disease died on Monday, taking the total number of persons who have succumbed to the virus in Himachal Pradesh to five.

A 72-year-old woman died at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday night. She was suffering from multi-organ ailments and was referred to the hospital from Hamirpur on May 22 where she had tested positive for Covid-19. Her 75-year-old husband is also a Covid-19 patient and is undergoing treatment.

The couple believed to have contracted the virus in Jalandhar, during her visit to a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment.

Meanwhile, another woman who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (LBSGMC), Nerchowk died on Monday afternoon.



She had suffered renal failure and was undergoing dialysis, chief medical officer Jeevanand Chauhan said.

She tested positive for the infection on May 20 and the source of infection remains unknown.

The state recorded its first Covid-19 death on March 23.

