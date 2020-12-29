Sections
Himachal reports 216 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

The state’s case tally mounted to 54,896.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh recorded 216 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the state’s case tally to 54,896 while the death toll rose to 913 after four more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 43 were reported in Shimla, 38 in Kangra, 35 in Mandi, 24 each in Solan and Una, 17 in Sirmaur, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul-Spiti, 4 in Hamirpur and 3 in Kullu.

Two were reported in Shimla and one each in Kangra and Sirmaur.

The active cases have come down to 3,338 and recoveries have reached 50,596 after 552 more people were cured of the disease. The recovery rate has reached 92%.



Shimla is the worst-hit district with its case tally crossing 10,000-mark. To date, the district has recorded 10,016 cases, followed by Mandi at 9,609 and Kangra at 7,662. Solan has 6,376 cases, Kullu 4,349, Sirmaur 3,151, Bilaspur 2,833, Chamba 2,822, Hamirpur 2,814, Kinnaur 1,310, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,237.

UK RETURNED MAN TESTS +VE

A 28-year-old UK returnee has been tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district. He arrived here on December 4. Kangra chief medical superintendent Dr GD Gupta said that his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for the new UK strain of the coronavirus.

The patient hails from the Dehra area of the district. Earlier, a UK returned man from Una district was also found Covid-19 positive. His sample has also been sent to NIV.

Meanwhile, health authorities said that four people who returned to Mandi from the UK have been tested negative.

