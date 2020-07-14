Himachal’s Covid-19 tally nears 1,300 with 69 cases in BBN industrial belt of Solan district

Solan chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta says more than 200 migrant workers are quarantined at an institutional facility in Nalagarh to check the spread of coronavirus. (Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported a jump in Covid-19 cases with most patients comprising migrant labourers in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt of Solan district, officials said on Tuesday.

Solan chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that all new cases in the district are from the BBN industrial belt. “Most of them are migrant labourers working in factories here,” Dr Gupta said, adding that the patients were being admitted to the Covid-care centre at Nalagarh and ESIC Model Hospital at Katha in Baddi.

He said that the authorities have quarantined more than 200 workers in an institutional facility in Nalagarh.

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said that Himachal Pradesh saw its steepest spike on Monday, recording 78 cases in a single day, taking the total coronavirus count of the state to 1,291.

The previous single-day spike was on June 22 when 45 cases were recorded across the state.

The record 69 cases were reported in Solan district alone. The district’s tally has now shot up to 257 of which 153 are active active cases.

Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh is emerging as the new hotspot of Covid-19 cases.

340 ACTIVE CASES

The sudden spurt in the cases has resulted in active cases rising to 340. Till Sunday, the active cases had come down to 256.

Since the outbreak, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 1,291 cases, of which 927 have been cured. Nine people have succumbed to the contagion, while 13 patients migrated out.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 312 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 276 cases. Solan has 257 cases, Una 141, Chamba 61, Shimla 60, Bilaspur 52, Sirmaur 46, Mandi 40, Kinnaur 35, Kullu eight and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

13,610 TESTS PER 10 LAKH PEOPLE

Himachal Pradesh is conducting 13,610 tests per 10 lakh people, better than the national average of 8,271 per 10 lakh people. Till date, a total of 1.01 lakh tests have been conducted.

The state also has a high recovery rate of 71.8% as compared to the national average of 63.01%. The death rate in the hill state is 0.90%.