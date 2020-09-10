Himachal’s covid tally rises to 8,319

Himachal Pradesh recorded 172 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state tally to 8,319.

Active cases have reached 2,600 and 5,647 people have recovered. And 61 people have succumbed to the infection.

Of the new cases, 63 were recorded in Mandi, which was the biggest single-day spike in district. Kangra recorded 37 new cases, Shimla 34, Kinnaur and Sirmaur 12 each, Bilaspur nine, Kullu four and Chamba one Covid-19 case.

Among the cases reported in Mandi, 38 were workers of a private company based in Nagwain. Three army jawans were among 37 tested positive in Kangra.

With 1,839 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 1,264 cases have been reported till date. Sirmaur has 1,122 cases, Hamirpur 708, Una 686, Mandi 621, Chamba 600, Shimla 515, Bilaspur 449, Kullu 375 and 116 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported 19 Covid-19 cases till date.

‘EARLY STAGE OF COMMUNITY SPREAD’

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajiv Saizal has warned that Himachal is in the early stage of community spread and people need to be more alert and follow Covid-19 norms strictly.

Saizal said that Himachal is witnessing steep rise in covid cases. “It’s not wrong to say that we are in the early stage of community transmission,” said Saizal adding that Himachal is still in a better position than other states.

He said that people can escape the infection by following social distancing norms strictly and using mask.

Saizal said that the day-to-day activities have started in Himachal and people need to follow precautions at public places.

Himachal has witnessed a steep spike corona curve in September with more than 2,000 cases being reported in just 10 days.