Himachal’s death toll crosses 700-mark

Himachal Pradesh recorded 905 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s covid tally to 44,405; while the death toll crossed the 700-mark as 13 more people succumbed to the contagion.

Till date, 711 people have died due the virus in Himachal. As many as 399 people have died in the past 35 days.

Of the new cases, 243 were reported in Shimla, 204 in Mandi, 113 in Kangra, 112 in Solan, 52 in Chamba, 48 in Bilaspur, 40 in Hamirpur, 25 in Kullu, 22 each in Kinnaur and Una, 13 in Lahaul-Spiti and 11 in Sirmaur. There are 8,247 active cases in the state while 35,403 people have recovered. As many as 945 recoveries were reported on Saturday.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 8,270 infections, followed by 7,229 in Mandi, Kangra 5,891, Solan 5,352, Kullu 3,834, Sirmaur 2,707, Bilaspur 2,296, Hamirpur 2,251, Una 2,245,Chamba 2,199, Lahul-Spiti 1,114, and Kinnaur 1,027.