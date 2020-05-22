Himachal’s director health services held for ‘bribery’

Himachal Pradesh’s director health services Ajay Gupta was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on bribery charges, officials said on Thursday.

His arrest on Wednesday night came following the surfacing of an audio in which he was purportedly heard seeking a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

The special investigating unit of the anti-corruption bureau on Wednesday night summoned Ajay Gupta to its headquarters here for questioning and was later arrested.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman had referred the clip for vigilance probe.

Additional director-general of police Anurag Garg said that Gupta replied evasively to the questioning by sleuths. “He showed selective amnesia in recalling events in the past couple of days,” said Garg. Reportedly his telephonic conversation pertained to purchase being made by the health department for fighting the Covid pandemic.

After arrest, he was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for examination where he was admitted as a patient of diabetes and blood pressure.

Searches were conducted in the office and residence of Ajay Gupta under the supervision of SP SIU Shalini Agnihotri and certain documents were seized. He has been placed under suspension by the state government.

“The doctor has been remanded in 5-day judicial custody by the court and further investigation in the matter is ongoing,” said Garg.