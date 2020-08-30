Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal schools told to submit report on Covid prevention arrangements

Himachal schools told to submit report on Covid prevention arrangements

School authorities have been asked to mention in the report if they have ample availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and hand washes

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:42 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

Schools have also been ordered to maintain cleanliness in toilets and overall hygiene on campus. (Representational photo)

To ensure full preparedness against the pandemic, the Himachal government has sought a report on Covid-19 prevention arrangements from schools across the state in case they are allowed to open in the unlock phase.

In this report, school authorities have been asked to mention if they have ample availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and hand washes.

The state government had been waiting for the Centre’s guidelines regarding reopening of schools and as per Unlock 4.0 norms, students of classes 9 to 12 have been allowed to visit schools in areas which are outside containment zones from September 21 onwards on voluntary basis with written consent of their parents.

State higher education director Amarjeet Sharma said school authorities have been directed to start making Covid-19 prevention arrangements and purchase thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and hand washes from their annual budget.



Schools have also been ordered to maintain cleanliness in toilets and overall hygiene on campus.

In Himachal, schools had been ordered to close in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, classes are being conducted online.

Earlier in August, during a parent-teacher meeting, around 62% parents were not in favour of reopening schools during the pandemic or until an effective vaccine was available.

Educational establishments that were turned into institutional quarantine facilities will also be vacated soon.

As per the sources, the state government has already freed up some and is planning to vacate the remaining educational institutions soon. The education department has been asked to sanitise all such schools and other educational institutions before the commencement of classes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle cops probing murder of railway officer’s wife, son
Aug 30, 2020 20:03 IST
Close UK campuses to prevent second Covid-19 wave, warn British academics
Aug 30, 2020 19:59 IST
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
Aug 30, 2020 20:03 IST
28-year-old ends life in Mohali, wife booked
Aug 30, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.