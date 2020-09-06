Himachal sees biggest single-day spike with 397 new Covid-19 cases

Himachal Pradesh witnessed the biggest single-day spike with 397 fresh Covid-19 infections that took the state tally to 7,415.

The active cases have mounted to 2,176 and 5,021 people have recovered so far.

Of the new cases, 68 were reported in Kullu, 60 in Kangra, 57 in Solan, 52 in Chamba, 40 in Mandi, 31 each in Shimla and Bilaspur, 22 in Sirmaur, 20 and 16 in Una.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Himachal reached 53 after a 75-year-old succumbed to the contagion in Amb sub-division of Una. Solan has recorded maximum 14 deaths due to Covid-19 so far, followed by 10 deaths in Kangra. Eight people have died in Mandi, five in Hamirpur, four each in Shimla, Una and Chamba and three in Sirmaur.

Chamba chief medical officer Dr Rajesh Guleri said 20 workers of a hydropower project have tested positive in Holi area of Bharmaur sub-division. They are primary contacts of some labourers who had earlier tested positive.

Eight people tested positive in Bangotu locality of Chamba town, three in Hardaspura and four in Julahkari localities. Most of them are primary contacts.

With this, Chamba district’s tally has reached 536 of which 157 are active cases, he said.

Of the 19 cases reported in Shimla, twelve are migrant labourers in Rohru. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, they were primary contacts of labourers who had tested positive earlier and were in institutional quarantined.

In Bilaspur, two police personnel and a child were among the new cases. Two army jawans are among four people infected in Kullu’s Nirmand area. They were institutionally quarantined at the army’s Averi camp in Nirmand. Details of other cases were reported.

With 1,696 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 1,091 cases have been reported till date. Sirmaur has 1,046 cases, Hamirpur 660, Una 587, Chamba 536, Mandi 487, Shimla 420, Bilaspur 412, Kullu 359 and 103 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported eight Covid-19 cases till date.