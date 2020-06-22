Himachal sees steepest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, state’s corona count breaches 700-mark

Dharamshala: The number of Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh breached the 700 mark after 28 more people tested positive, officials said on Monday.

The state’s tally has now reached 701 of which 265 are active cases.

Sixteen cases were reported from Hamirpur district, nine from Una and three from Kangra.

In all, 45 people tested positive for the contagion by Sunday night, the highest single day spike after May 21 when 42 cases were reported in the state.

70 ACTIVE CASES IN HAMIRPUR

Hamirpur chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Archana Soni said that five cases each were reported from Nadaun and Tauni Devi medical block.

“Three cases each have been reported in Barsar and Bhoranj blocks,” she said. With this, the total tally in the district has climbed to 182. There are 70 active cases, while 111 people have been cured.

SIX OF FAMILY TEST POSITIVE IN UNA

Six members of a family were among the nine people who tested positive in Una district. Deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said that a 54-year-old woman, her son, her daughter-in-law and two grand-daughters aged one and four years had tested positive. The family had returned from Sonepat in Haryana.

Apart from the family, one case each has been reported from Haroli and Bangana sub divisions and Una town.

THREE TEST POSITIVE IN KANGRA

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, tested positive in Kangra district. Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that a 41-year-old man is among the patients. His wife and daughter have already tested positive. The 15-year-old boy is the son of a positive patient. The third patient is a 38-year-old man. All three have returned from Delhi.

700 CASES IN 94 DAYS

Himachal breached the 700-mark on 94th day of reporting its first case, which was detected on March 20. It took just two days for the tally to reach 700 from 600—steepest spike of 100 cases. The 600-mark was reached on Friday June 19.

The first 100 cases were reported in 61 days. The corona positive count reached 200 in 65 days; 300 in 71 days and 400 in 79 days.

There are 265 active cases in the state, while 417 patients have recovered; eleven migrated to other states and six succumbed to the contagion.

Sixteen patients were discharged on Monday.

Till date, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 701 cases.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 184 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 182 cases. Una has recorded a total of 89 cases, Solan 77 cases, Chamba 44, Bilaspur and Sirmaur 32 each, Shimla 30, Mandi 23, Kullu five, and Kinnaur three cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only corona-free district so far.