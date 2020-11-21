Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Himachal to launch drive to find covid-19 cases in state

Himachal to launch drive to find covid-19 cases in state

From November 25, an Active Case Finding Campaign will be launched in the state, under the name of “Him Suraksha”. As per its module, health workers will go door-to-door to collect information on covid-19 and other diseases

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:50 IST

By HT  Correspondent,

As of now, of 6,381 active patients in the state, 5,673 are under home isolation (HT File)

Shimla Himachal Pradesh is completely equipped to deal with the corona epidemic and the health department has adequate number of ventilators, pulse oximeters, oxygen cylinders and essential medicines, health secretary Amitabh Awasthi claimed on Saturday.

He added that from November 25, an Active Case Finding Campaign will be launched in the state, under the name of “Him Suraksha”. As per its module, health workers will go door-to-door to collect information on covid-19 and symptoms of tuberculosis, leprosy and non-communicable diseases like diabetes and blood pressure etc. Appropriate treatment will be provided.

“In many patients, only mild or no symptoms are available. Such persons are being advised to stay in home isolation,” said Awasthi, adding that it is ensured that all facilities are available in that person’s home as per guidelines and one attendant is needed, at all times, to take care of that person.

He added a medicine kit, with a pulse oximeter is also provided. “A person can check his oxygen saturation level himself, using a pulse oximeter and in case of any discrepancy, the department must inform a doctor,” he added. As of now, of 6,381 active patients in the state, 5,673 are under home isolation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:50 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST

latest news

Soha Ali Khan deletes ‘Yoga at home’ video after brief fitness motivation
Nov 21, 2020 15:54 IST
Obese people at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, suggests study
Nov 21, 2020 15:53 IST
Himachal to launch drive to find covid-19 cases in state
Nov 21, 2020 15:50 IST
Delhi HC says false allegation of impotence against spouse amounts to cruelty
Nov 21, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.