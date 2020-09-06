Himachal: Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar shoots off letter to Maha CM, seeks security for Kangana

BJP veteran leader and former minister Shanta Kumar on Sunday shot off a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding security for actress Kangana Ranaut.

Shanta wrote that the “brave daughter of Himachal” was the only star who has been promoting nationalism in Bollywood.

“She recently wrote that her agenda was nationalism only. In the political spheres, Shiv Sena is the only nationalist party after BJP,” wrote Shanta adding, “So, I expect Shiv Sena to support and cooperate with Kangana.”

The veteran leader added that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and the facts that have come to light after his death have shocked the country.

There are many dubious activities taking place in Bollywood on which Kangana has spoken with courage, said the 85-year-old leader.

He said every citizen in India has freedom of speech and expression. However, some Shiv Sena leaders were issuing threats to Kangana over some comments.

“Kangana’s family and the entire Himachal is concerned over her safety. As the CM, Thackeray should provide full security to the actress and also stop his party leaders from harming her,” he wrote.

He said Shiv Sena leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi is his old friend, and “I have written to him to provide security to Kangana.”

Meanwhile, Shanta also talked to the actress’s family and advised them that Kangana should not get involved in the controversy anymore.

He has also urged Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to immediately speak to his Maharashtra counterpart on the issue.