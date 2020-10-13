Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Himalayan Queen toy train to be back on Shimla-Kalka track from October 15

Himalayan Queen toy train to be back on Shimla-Kalka track from October 15

Arrangements are being made to adopt proper social distancing norms and sanitisation at the railway station.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:19 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT FILE)

The Northern Railways will be restarting the seven-coach Himalayan Queen toy train on the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track from October 15, more than seven months after rail services were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Station superintendent at Shimla Railway Station, Prince Sethi, said the train will depart from Kalka at 12:10am and reach Shimla at 5:20pm. It will leave Shimla at 10:25am and reach Kalka at 4:00pm. “Arrangements are being made to sanitise the station and four people will be deployed on the train to clean and sanitise the coaches,” Sethi said.

Besides, arrangements are also being made to adopt proper social distancing norms and sanitisation at the railway station.

Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association president Mohinder Seth said the railway track is very important for Shimla and is likely to help in providing a much needed boost to the tourism and hospitality sector. “In the last six months, tourism industry has witnessed massive losses due to the pandemic and it will take a little time to get things back to normal,” he said.

Built in 1903 during the British Era, Kalka-Shimla railway track is 96km long and goes through 18 railway stations, over 880 bridges and more than 100 tunnels. It was declared as a World Heritage Railway Line by UNESCO in 2008.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Oct 13, 2020 21:21 IST
‘Negligence by UP police in Hathras case among CBI’s focus area’: Official
Oct 13, 2020 21:17 IST
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Oct 13, 2020 19:42 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings post 167/6 in 20 overs in Dubai
Oct 13, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

CITU, others stage protest in Shimla against atrocities on Dalits, women
Oct 13, 2020 21:20 IST
Himalayan Queen toy train to be back on Shimla-Kalka track from October 15
Oct 13, 2020 21:19 IST
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 13, 2020 21:18 IST
Hazy conditions expected through the week
Oct 13, 2020 21:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.