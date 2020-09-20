HIMUDA sold plots, flats worth ₹64-cr in 2019-20: Bhardwaj

The Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) sold plots, flats and other commercial properties worth ₹64 crores in the financial year 2019-20, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Sunday.

He was chairing the meeting of board of directors of HIMUDA here.

Bhardwaj said emphasis will be laid on early completion of proposed residential colonies in Jathiya Devi and Rampur, Narghota (Dharamshala) and Dehra (Kangra) and industrial plots in Baddi and Parwanoo to create more employment opportunities, planned urbanisation and residential/industrial development.

The minister said the board has decided that Pong View Residential Colony will be constructed at Dehra at a cost of ₹7 crore, in which 90 plots of various categories will be carved out.

Sixteen flats of category-1 will be constructed at Lohna Colony in Palampur at a cost of ₹11 crore. New flats will also be constructed in residential colony Sanjauli and shops in Theog.

Calling for timely completion of deposit works, Bhardwaj also stressed on private participation for better urban and residential development in the state so that more investment avenues could be created in the region.

He said the board also decided to adopt Central Public Works Department (CPWD) manual to bring quality in constructions being carried out by HIMUDA. A decision was also made to keep the commercial rate of water supply unchanged for three years.

Bhardwaj also stressed on accelerating the construction of residential colony at Rampur (Shimla), Dharampur (Solan), Rajwadi (Sudernagar) and Jathya Devi (Shimla). He directed officials to start work on converting large plots of HIMUDA into small industrial plots in Parwanoo and Baddi keeping in view of demand of industries.

Directions were also given to make efforts to sell the land of HIMUDA to other departments like income tax department, state insurance corporation, excise and taxation, City Gas Distribution Network and Central University, Kangra, so that HIMUDA could generate revenue to develop residential/ commercial colonies in the state.

Chief executive officer and secretary, HIMUDA, Akshay Sood said the board of directors has approved the filling of 20 posts of various categories through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. The board also passed the budget for the year 2020-2021.

He said HIMUDA has generated revenue of ₹ 110 crore in last over two years from residential and industrial properties.

Sood said 466 plots and 356 flats of HIMUDA were ready for sale at various places which will be advertised soon. The board also approved a new land pooling policy under which new colonies will be constructed in the state in collaboration with private partners/landowners.

The board of directors has also recommended constructing small industrial plots of 400 square meters to 1,000 square meters in Industrial City, Mandhala in Solan and commercial industrial plots in Parwanoo Industrial Area.