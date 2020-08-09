Hindon water quality deteriorated during the lockdown period, reveals data

Ghaziabad: While the water quality of rivers like the Yamuna improved during the lockdown period, the situation with its tributary – the Hindon – was somewhat different. Data of the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) revealed that although levels of dissolved oxygen (DO) in the river were high during the first three months of the year, they deteriorated during the months of April, May and June.

According to the official figures of the UPPCB, DO levels in the river at a monitoring location at Karhera in Ghaziabad stood at 2.0 milligrams per litre (mg/l), 2.4 mg/l and 2.0 mg/l in January, February and March, respectively. However, DO levels deteriorated to .62 mg/l, .8 mg/l and .73 mg/l in April, May and June, respectively.

The biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) at Karhera stood in the range of 9.0 mg/l to 19 mg/l between January and June.

According to officials, DO is one of the vital parameters to assess the health of a river and should be higher than the BOD. They added that DO levels of 4 mg/l or more is suitable for propagation of life in the river, while BOD is the amount of dissolved oxygen needed for organisms to break down organic material present in water.

At the other downstream location – Mohan Nagar – the DO levels ranged between 1.5 mg/l to 1.87 mg/l from January to March while the levels deteriorated and stood between .48 mg/l to .9 mg/l from April to June. The BOD at this location however was higher than that recorded at Karhera and ranged from 12 mg/l to 25.3 mg/l during the six months.

Further, the DO levels were zero at the downstream location of Chijrarsi during January, February, May and June, barring presence of 1.7 mg/l found only in the month of April. The BOD, on the other hand, went further high and ranged between 20 mg/l to 45 mg/l, therefore bringing down the dissolved oxygen levels.

“It is ideal that BOD should be low and it will help in getting higher levels of DO. Higher DO levels indicate better river health. The lower levels of DO during the lockdown period is due to the fact that the river Hindon has no ecological flow of water of its own and is primarily dependent on rainfall or water flow from other sources like canals,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the UPPCB.

“During the lockdown period in April and May, majority of industrial units and commercial activities were closed but the untapped drains in Ghaziabad continued to pour in discharge. So, the DO levels were low with no fresh flow of water in the river. The increasing trend of high BOD levels starting at Karhera to Chijarsi also lowered the DO levels. It could be possible that the DO increased infrequently in between (like at Chhijarsi in the month of April) due to some rainfall activity,” he added.

The experts on the other hand expressed surprise over the scenario.

“While the rivers across the country showed improvement in water quality, the deterioration in the water quality of river Hindon is surprising. The figures indicate diminishing DO levels with increase in BOD levels. The figures, however, do not show the chemical oxygen demand (COD) which is generated from chemical effluents, etc. It is a thumb rule that COD will always be higher than BOD, about 2.5 times or higher,” said Dr Chandravir Singh, a retired scientist of the Haryana pollution board.

COD is a measurement of oxygen required to oxidize soluble and particulate organic matter in water

Singh, the convener of Doaba Paryavaran Samiti, in 2014 and 2015 filed two petitions with the National Green Tribunal and raised the issue of contamination of river Hindon water due to effluents discharge by industrial units, and about the contamination of groundwater in catchment areas.

“The figures show that the DO levels remained high in the upstream location of Meerut during the lockdown months of April, May and June while the DO levels deteriorated in Ghaziabad stretch (downstream). With the figures of the UPPCB, it seems that despite the closure, there was water discharge in river Hindon and probably the industrial units were also running in Ghaziabad. Together, the higher COD and BOD lessened the DO levels as a result,” he added.