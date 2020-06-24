Hindu Rao hospital still not prepared to be a designated Covid facility

New Delhi: Ten days after the Delhi government declared north Delhi’s 980-bedded Hindu Rao as a designated Covid-19 facility, the hospital is still in the process of procuring logistical support to start admitting coronavirus patients.

According to civic body officials, different committees have been set up at the hospital to source equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPE), oxygen support and ventilators. Besides, separate ICU beds and isolation wards are to be readied for Covid-positive and suspected cases.

The government had on June 14 announced the hospital, the largest run by the north municipal corporation, as a dedicated facility for Covid care. It was supposed to start admitting Covid patients from June 16.

“ Around 200 patients admitted here have been discharged or referred to other non-Covid facilities. The hospital has stopped admitting non-Covid patients as it has to be vacated and sanitised before it can start working as a Covid-only facility. The emergency and OPD services are open but after analysing emergency cases, we are sending them to other hospitals,” said a senior corporation official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The official said orders have been placed for major requirement. “Initially, 150 beds will be converted into Covid beds. More beds will be added later. It will take a few days more before we are ready to start a full-fledged Covid treatment facility,” the official said.

At present, the flu clinic is functional and Covid-19 sampling is being done. On an average, 50-80 samples are being collected every day since the clinic started operating on June 16 .

“If there are Covid positive patients requiring hospital care, we refer them to other Covid facilities till the time we are ready to admit such patients,” the official said.

Dr Anu Kapur, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said, “We are busy in preparations. As soon as the logistics are in place, we will start Covid-19 admissions.”

Meanwhile, the resident doctors association has written to the administration regarding installation of air-conditioning in the wards as it would be difficult for them to attend patients wearing PPE kits all day. They also want proper accommodation as the hostel rooms do not have separate toilets and bathrooms.

“Our salaries are still due for two months. We have written to the administration regarding the issue as well as about concerns when the hospital turns into a complete Covid facility. At least 40-50 doctors will be on duty in the Covid wards and proper accommodation is required for their own safety,” said Dr Abhimanyu Sardana, a senior resident and president, RDA.