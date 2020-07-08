Hinjewadi, five villages call for shutdown

Pune: Six villages, including Hinjewadi, Mangaon, Marunji, Nerhe, Jambhe and Kasarsai, have voluntarily decided to shut down for a week starting Thursday. The respective grampanchayats took the decision after rise in Covid-19 cases was reported in the last few days.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has made it clear that the decision to announce lockdown lies only with the district authorities.

“They have not announced lockdown, but have appealed to people to follow guidelines strictly. I have already said that villages with more than five cases will be treated as a containment zone, which will anyway bring curbs on non-essential activities,” said Ram.

The restrictions by villages like Hinjewadi where over 350 IT firms are located will not impact businesses. “Yesterday (Tuesday) five positive cases were reported, so we have decided to close down the village. Test on seven patients is going on. IT companies and manufacturing industries will remain open,” said Tulshiram Raykar, village development officer, Hinjewadi.

As the news on shutdown spread, several techies posed questions on social media about whether they will be allowed entry into campuses. The local authorities made it clear that IT companies will continue to function.

“Grampanchayats have called for restrictions. There is no stopping of industries from functioning,” said Vishal Kolekar, manager and HR administration, NORD Drivesystems. Most IT firms in Hinjewadi are operating with around 30 per cent staff in offices while rest are working from home.

A member of Hinjewadi Industrial Association who did not wish to be named said, “IT companies are following all the guidelines.”

According to civic health department, there are seven active cases in Mangaon. “With cases rising above five, grampanchayats have decided to close down villages for a week,” said Bharat Patil, village development officer, Mangaon.

“Milk centres will be open for 6pm to 9 pm. Medical shops and clinics will remain open for the whole day. IT companies and construction work will continue as it is. Grocery shops have also supported our decision,” said Samir Buchade, Marunji sarpanch.