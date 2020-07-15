Hisar-based firm starts sterilisation of stray dogs in Ambala

The municipal corporation (MC) here has finally started the sterilisation of stray dogs under the Animal Birth Control programme in the city this week after a three to four-year delay.

Initiating the project, Ambala city MLA Aseem Goyal said as per the provisions of Animal Birth Control Rules 2001, a committee of six members has been constituted under the chairmanship of MC commissioner Parth Gupta.

“In view of the increasing number of stray dogs in the city, the MC had invited tenders for this work which had been allotted to M/S Jayant Vat House. Under the programme, stray dogs will be caught from different areas of the city and vaccination and sterilisation will be done as per rules. A complaint centre has also been set up in the old building of the animal husbandry department, behind the election office, telephone numbers for which are 0171-2443747 and 86199-18416,” Goyal said.

Giving details of the project, the MC commissioner said as per last estimate, there are about 6,000 stray dogs in the city. “The Hisar-based company will charge ₹700 per dog for sterilisation and other related works. To get an idea of the exact number of dogs now, a fresh survey will be conducted,” he said.

“This is a two-three day procedure in which two vans with three staff members each will catch dogs from different areas, taking them to one of the seven kennels that are ready in the city. Then, the surgery will take place and depending upon this, any post-operative process will be undertaken or else they’ll be released back to the same place from where they were picked up,” Gupta added.