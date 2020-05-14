Sections
Home / Cities / Hisar biologist reinstated as Covid quarantine in-charge

Hisar biologist reinstated as Covid quarantine in-charge

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Hisar-based biologist, who was transferred to anti-malaria unit on May 11, has been reinstated as the quarantine in-charge.

Chief medical officer Dr Yogesh Sharma confirmed the development and said, “Earlier, the deputy chief medical officer had ordered to transfer biologist Ramesh Punia to the malaria control unit. The order has now been reversed and Punia has been given charge of Covid-19 quarantine operations.”

He maintained that there was no political pressure on the health department.

Punia’s transfer had also drawn Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja attention, who, on her official Twitter account, asked Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to look into the matter.



Punia on Thursday released a video on his social media account and thanked CM Khattar and health minister Anil Vij for his reinstatement.

