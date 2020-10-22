Sections
Hisar jailbreak: Mastermind held, plotted escape to kill prime witness in murder case

Police are now probing how the accused, who is no longer a juvenile, was putting up at a home for minors (below the age of 18) in conflict with law.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The accused is a 21-year-old, who was also an inmate at the observation home in Hisar, from where the 17 juveniles escaped on October 12. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police have caught the mastermind behind the Hisar juvenile escape case.

The accused is a 21-year-old, who was also an inmate at the observation home in Hisar, from where the 17 juveniles escaped on October 12.

Police are now probing how the accused, who is no longer a juvenile, was putting up at a home for minors (below the age of 18) in conflict with law.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the 21-year-old, who is from Rohtak, had plotted the escape with three other inmates. While two of them have been nabbed, the third accomplice is yet to be arrested.



The 14 other inmates had taken advantage of the melee to escaped. Police are yet to trace 10 of the 17 juveniles who had escaped.

During interrogation, the 21-year-old told the police that his main aim was to kill Bainsi village sarpanch, Krishan Kumar, who is the prime witness in the murder case against him.

The inmates have been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

