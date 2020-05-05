Sections
Hisar man accuses lover’s family of killing her for ‘honour’

Says they were in a live-in relationship and the woman’s family was opposed to it

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hisar

Police launched an investigation after a 27-year-old man alleged that his 23-year-old lover was killed by her family members in Uklana town of Hisar district.

The man, in a written complaint, stated that he was in a live-in-relationship with the woman and her family was opposed to it. A few days ago, she went home and did not return. He later found out that she had died, leading him to suspect it was an ‘honour killing’.

Though no FIR has been launched so far, police are investigating the matter. Sub-inspector Mal Singh, the investigating officer, said, “We came to know that the girl had died of electrocution and her family members had cremated the body. However, we are looking at all angles and probing if it was an honour killing.”

