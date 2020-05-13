Hisar woman asks husband to undergo health check-up, gets beaten up

A man allegedly thrashed his wife and threatened her with dire consequences after she asked him to undergo a medical check-up as he had returned from Punjab’s Talwandi Sabo.

The woman lodged a complaint against her husband, Sandeep Kumar alias Nippi, who has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 505 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act.

The woman, Urmila, said her husband had been working in Talwandi Sabo for last several years and returned to Hisar on Monday.

She said even her in-laws supported her and asked Sandeep to get screened for coronavirus, but he assaulted her.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused, who was arrested by ASI Naseeb Singh. “Further investigation has been launched into the matter,” he added.