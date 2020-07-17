Sections
History-sheeter, aide nabbed with arms in Mohali

Police claim the duo was planning to commit a robbery at a factory at Industrial Area, Phase-8-B.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Police claim to have arrested a history-sheeter and his aide, who were planning to commit a robbery at a factory at Industrial Area, Phase-8-B.

The suspects, identified as Rajiv Kumar, 30, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, and Ravi Kumar, 25, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed from the dumping ground in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, on Thursday evening.

Police have recovered a country made .32-bore revolver, along with three live cartridges, from their possession.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, in-charge of the Industrial Area Police Post, said, “The duo was arrested following a tip-off. During preliminary investigation, it was established that Rajiv has a criminal background.”



He said Rajiv was facing nine cases, including two of murder, at various police stations of Haryana. He was also involved in kidnapping and extorting Rs 10 lakh from a doctor in Kaithal in the past.

The suspects were produced in a local court, which sent them to two-day police remand.

Phase 1 station house officer (SHO) inspector Manphul Singh said the duo will be interrogated for more details.

A case under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Phase 1 police station.

